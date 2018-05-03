‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Teasing Marvel/Fox Movie?

The one thing which might bring the Russo Brothers back to Marvel Studios is the merger between Disney and Fox.

The sibling directors whose Marvel Cinematic Universe journey began with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, continued with Captain America: Civil War, and culminates with Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled Avengers 4 sequel might be walking away from the franchise after their fourth ensemble film releases. However, in an interview with the Playback Podcast, the duo revealed the one thing which could bring them back is an expansive chapter involving the characters which Fox currently owns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve had the best experience of our careers with Marvel,” Joe Russo said. “We have a great working relationship with them and we love telling these stories. It’d really be a function of, what is the story, if we do stick around. Certainly it’s enticing when you have all these Fox characters about to show up. It’s an incredibly complex universe to keep building out.”

Anthony Russo quickly chimed in, pointing out that the acquisition of Fox by Disney is not complete yet, so they might not be as close to a film where the Avengers meet the X-Men just yet. “I think…where that specific deal is at right now, it’s not at the point where we can start working with those characters on a creative level yet,” Anthony Russo said. “We’d love to, and hopefully it’ll all work out someday, but not in the timeframe of these movies that we’re making right now.”

As lifelong comic fans, the Russo Brothers are eager to see a film adapt the popular Secret Wars title, which involves the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the comic series. Until the deal is complete, neither groups can appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Joe Russo admits it to be an exciting opportunity.

“That was a big comic for me as a kid,” said Joe Russo of Secret Wars. “I had all of it. I think that was probably the most important book to me.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, however, is actively avoiding any thoughts about the X-Men or Fantastic Four characters, despite having plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe spanning through 2025.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019. Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.