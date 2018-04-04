Honest Version of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Russo Brothers’ Letter From Funny or Die

On Tuesday, directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a letter on social media asking that people keep Avengers: Infinity War spoilers to themselves. Now, despite Thanos demanding silence, the folks at Funny or Die have come up with their own version of the letter — and Thanos’ demands.

The Funny or Die parody letter opens with “To the biggest group of a**holes in the world” as opposed to the real letter’s more gracious “To the greatest fans in the world” and immediately sets the tone for a decidedly more aggressive but hilarious request for fans to not ruin the movie. You can check out Funny or Die’s letter below.

Honest version of the Russo Brothers’ letter to fans before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ pic.twitter.com/nN4gspy9Vm — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 3, 2018

The parody letter, in addition to just being funny, also takes a few good-natured jabs at the special effects and multiple mid and post-credits scenes that have become a regular part of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, telling fans to “look at the credits after all seventeen necessary mid-credits scenes. There’s like a hundred million special effects people who haven’t seen their kids in years because they were rendering Thor’s pubes.” Thanos demands those particular effects instead of silence, by the way.

All jokes and parody letters aside, though, spoilers for the upcoming Infinity War is something that the Russo Brothers have worked very hard to prevent. Various members of the film’s epic cast have said that they never saw full versions of the script while Spider-Man Tom Holland even revealed to fans at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix earlier this year that he didn’t even know who he was fighting while shooting scenes from the film. Now, the real letter from the Russos says that in an effort to avoid spoilers, Infinity War won’t be screened early in its entirety and for those who see portions of the film that could contain spoilers, they are asking that people keep details to themselves. They also appealed to fans to not spoil the movie for others even after the film hits theaters.

“We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time,” the statement reads. “Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

