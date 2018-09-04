‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Callback Spotted in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

As the culmination of a decade’s worth of stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it should go without saying that Avengers: Infinity War would be packed with details from various films throughout its ten-year history.

But fans are still noticing things months after the film’s release, such as this particular weapon we first saw in the opening scene of Guardians Of The Galaxy. The item that was used both on Iron Man and on Thanos was also used to suck the Power Stone-containing Orb from its energy cage.

This attention to detail is what makes the Marvel Studios films so engrossing to fans. The characters’ growth and power sets can be tracked across the various films, providing a sense of familiarity while everything changes.

Star-Lord’s gravity mines were first shown in the original Guardians movie, helping him secure the Power Stone before going on the run from Korath and his Kree forces. Seeing him use these weapons again in Avengers: Infinity War, first to stop Tony Stark after a misunderstanding and again in the epic moment where the heroes nearly rip the Infinity Gauntlet off Thanos’ hands, is one of those moments that gets fans’ hearts racing.

Infinity War co-director Joe Russo teased the Guardians involvement before the film came out, indicating his passion for the entire franchise and not just the characters he worked with before.

“They have a great role in this film,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told press on set of the ensemble film. “Everyone is interwoven into this plot, in a way where they have an emotional connection to the story, and are emotionally effected by the stakes in the movie. You can’t tell a movie with this many characters, and not have each of those characters show up, honor them from their different franchises, if they are not motivated to be there, if they are not in life or death circumstances, if they are not fighting to save their belief system, or their way of life.”

It remains to be seen how their story will wrap up, given how most of the Guardians died at the end of Infinity War. But there’s a great chance we’ll see them again, according to Drax actor Dave Bautista.

“I got a lot of texts saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re dead, your character is dead,’” Bautista told Collider. “They were really like heartbroken and I was like ‘I’m gonna be in four. I’m gonna be in Guardians 3.’ I don’t know how they’re bringing me back, yeah but somehow I’m going to make it because, as far as I know, I am going to be in Guardians 3, so I have to be back.”

Well see what happens when Avengers 4 premieres next year. Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital HD.