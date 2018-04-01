Marvel Studios Reddit Now Dedicated to Hawkeye Due to “Disrespect” Shown to Him in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Marketing

As Marvel fans have noticed, Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has had a bit of an absence from the Avengers: Infinity War marketing. And it looks like one community of fans isn’t taking it well.

The official Marvel Studios subreddit recently underwent somewhat of a makeover, changing its header image and various other cosmetic elements to focus on Hawkeye. You can check out a photo of the Subreddit’s front page below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Due to the mad disrespect Hawkeye has been shown in Infinity War marketing the subreddit is now dedicated to everyone’s favourite Avenger,” user The_Asian_Hamster writes in the subreddit’s pinned post. “#JusticeForHawkeye.”

The posts on the subreddit have also taken a certain Hawkeye spin, with fans celebrating the Avenger (and one fan even jokingly agreeing to get a Hawkeye tattoo).

This trend of transforming subreddits has become increasingly common in recent years, with the Arrow forum changing its spin to Daredevil and The Punisher following certain plot-lines. But this focus on Hawkeye feels under different circumstances, with fans wondering if his absence in the promotional material and most of the merchandise is a bad sign.

According to those involved with Infinity War, Hawkeye will definitely have some sort of a role to play in the proceedings.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” co-director Joe Russo explained during a set visit last year. “And Ant Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

“Yeah, he has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot this film,” co-director Anthony Russo added.

And as the film’s prop master explained, that could involve some new tools for the archer as well.

“Hawkeye is getting a lot of cool new stuff,” Russell Bobbitt told reporters. “We’re developing a lot of interesting stuff for him. All in the, sort of, bow related but some new gadgets he has in addition to the bow.”

What do you think of this recent display of Hawkeye love? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th.