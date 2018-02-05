Marvel

‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fans Are Still Asking Where Is Hawkeye?

Marvel Studios dropped a new look at Avengers: Infinity War during Super Bowl 52, but Jeremy Renner’s bow-wielding Avenger is still nowhere to be seen.

Hawkeye also sat out the first Infinity War trailer in November — eagle-eyed fans spotted what appears to be a tiny glimpse at the Avenger stood behind Bucky (Sebastian Stan) in Wakanda — but he remains one of the few characters yet to be revealed in footage.

The character also did not receive a specialized Infinity War emoji, debuted on Twitter Sunday by Marvel.

The set of 22 emoji includes every Avenger, save for Hawkeye, as well as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Okoye, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Renner wrapped shooting on Infinity War and the still untitled Avengers 4 early last month.

“This is not a goodbye, only a see you later,” Renner wrote on social media.

When fans see him next, Hawkeye will be sporting a brand new look: Renner donned a mohawk and, later, a new costume first spotted in Avengers 4 set photos.

Renner’s family-man Clint Barton received a mix of both support and shade on Twitter, with Hawkeye fans calling out Marvel Studios for the lack of Hawkeye in the Infinity War promotion.

The archer was rumored to appear in this summer’s Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, but director Peyton Reed shot down that theory, calling it “fake news.”

Renner reprises his role as Clint Barton-slash-Hawkeye in Avengers: Infinity War, out May 4, and Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.

