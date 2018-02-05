‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fans Are Still Asking Where Is Hawkeye?

Marvel Studios dropped a new look at Avengers: Infinity War during Super Bowl 52, but Jeremy Renner’s bow-wielding Avenger is still nowhere to be seen.

Hawkeye also sat out the first Infinity War trailer in November — eagle-eyed fans spotted what appears to be a tiny glimpse at the Avenger stood behind Bucky (Sebastian Stan) in Wakanda — but he remains one of the few characters yet to be revealed in footage.

The character also did not receive a specialized Infinity War emoji, debuted on Twitter Sunday by Marvel.

The set of 22 emoji includes every Avenger, save for Hawkeye, as well as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Okoye, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Renner wrapped shooting on Infinity War and the still untitled Avengers 4 early last month.

“This is not a goodbye, only a see you later,” Renner wrote on social media.

When fans see him next, Hawkeye will be sporting a brand new look: Renner donned a mohawk and, later, a new costume first spotted in Avengers 4 set photos.

Renner’s family-man Clint Barton received a mix of both support and shade on Twitter, with Hawkeye fans calling out Marvel Studios for the lack of Hawkeye in the Infinity War promotion.

No #Hawkeye emoji huh? Guess who dies in Infinity War y’all! pic.twitter.com/Tt3OPEyKbI — Diana McCallum (@WordsOfDiana) February 5, 2018

hawkeye getting left out of the emojis is foreshadowing for the fact that he’s going to end up dead in infinity war and we won’t have to see jeremy renner’s face anymore pic.twitter.com/3DFLEBmNi5 — all women are queens anukin (@thorIokis) February 4, 2018

Nebula gets a shot in the Infinity War trailer but…no Hawkeye? — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 5, 2018

Excuse me @Marvel it appears you forgot an Avenger when you did the emojis for #InfinityWar. My favorite Avenger is #Hawkeye! pic.twitter.com/NLpdXO2uPz — GeekyGirlForever (@scifichick25) February 5, 2018

New Infinity War emojis and there isn’t one for Hawkeye. I see you, Marvel. — Barton. (@JcrcmyRcnncr) February 4, 2018

Okay but Hawkeye deserves better. He deserves to:

-Be in the first trailer

-Be in the second trailer

-Be in the movie

-Live through the movie

-See his kids grow up

-Get to be there when/if Pietro gets revived Hawkeye deserves the world you can @ me on this #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/eVQbM9ChQn — Tracey (@5sos_x_Cashton) February 5, 2018

When you see that you didn’t get your own emoji cos you retire so much and are now a flight risk…#Hawkeye #Infinitywar @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/xR2yfRsbMM — Farah ^-^ (@farah_14001) February 5, 2018

Okay but Hawkeye being your favorite really is like having a kid who plays a tree in the school musical. 😩😩 #InfinityWar #Marvel #Hawkeye — ashley baker 👨🏼‍🎤 (@HarryAndAshton4) February 5, 2018

The archer was rumored to appear in this summer’s Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, but director Peyton Reed shot down that theory, calling it “fake news.”

Renner reprises his role as Clint Barton-slash-Hawkeye in Avengers: Infinity War, out May 4, and Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.