Marvel Fans Launch Petition To Get Hawkeye Included In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailers And Marketing

Marvel fans have launched a cheeky petition to include fan-favorite Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in Avengers: Infinity War marketing materials, which the Avenger has so far been left out of completely.

The petition, launched by the moderators of Reddit’s Marvel Studios subreddit, is aimed at “Marvel/Disney, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige and [Infinity War directors] the so called Russo Bros.”

“We the signees, call on Walter Disney to include Hawkeye, an OT Avenger, the link that holds the team and the MCU together, in the marketing materials for Avengers Infinity War,” the petition reads. “On this day, April 1st, fans can no longer tolerate the absence of the strongest Avenger from the Infinity War trailers, posters and that sweet, sweet merchandise such as popcorn buckets.”

With tongue firmly in cheek, the lengthy petition suggests rectifying the “lack of Hawks” by supplying the fans with “a movie trailer where Hawkeye receives a minimum of 2.5 lines.”

“The problems that we the signatories have with the current marketing of Infinity War are not ones to do with movie length or content, but to do with the absence of my dude Hawkeye,” the petition continues, adding:

We understand the story of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, the Guardians, the Black Panther guys, Mister Dr Strange, Ant-Man (wait a minute he’s no in this marketing either) Falcon, War Machine, Spider-Man, etc. And we understand that eventually we are totally going to get a Hawkeye solo movie for 2039, however we recognise that the Disney council has made a decision to remove Hawkeye from marketing in Infinity War but given that it’s a stupid ass decision we have elected to rise up, and a meaningless petition is the only way we know how!

The petition concludes in the form of a call to action with the hashtag “#JusticeForHawkeye.”

The sharp-eyed, bow-wielding hero has been excluded from all marketing and promotional materials save for a toy crossbow and a small appearance on the first Infinity War poster released during San Diego Comic Con 2017.

Both Hawkeye and actor Jeremy Renner went unrepresented on the newest poster: not only does the the archer not appear, Renner isn’t billed in its credits.

Officially, Clint Barton is retired — he announced his exit from the superhero game in the Avengers: Infinity War Prelude comic book, resigning himself to the simple farm life as the father of three young children.

The “so called” Russo brothers, directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo, recently changed their Facebook cover photo to an all-Hawkeye variant of the Infinity War poster.

The brothers opened up to ComicBook.com about Hawkeye’s place in the superhero epic, saying he “has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot this film.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.