‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Someone Created a Ronin Poster for Hawkeye

Of all the big developments that will take place between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, one that fans are eagerly anticipating is the transition of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton from is currently Hawkeye persona, to the darker and more violent Ronin persona from the 2000s comic books. Now one fan has gone as far as to create an Infinity War poster that highlights the Rise of Ronin:

Because we didn’t get any Hawkeye in the #InfinityWar trailer, here’s a quick Ronin concept poster. Because. pic.twitter.com/LBHGHVBCxW — SG Posters (@SG_Posters) February 5, 2018



The most humorous aspect of this poster is the inspiration for it: a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still upset that there was no shot of Hawkeye in the first Infinity War trailer. We got a possible look at his hairline during the “Battle of Wakanda” sequence, but that clearly was not enough for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This fan art has a definite Kill Bill vibe to it, which helps to create a theme that reflects current fan speculation about all of this: what makes Hawkeye take up the sword, over the bow?

There have been rumors that Hawkeye could suffer some devastating blow during the course of Infinity War, one that leaves him emotionally traumatized to the point going all Ronin on everybody. Rumored reasons for that change range from Hawkeye losing a fellow Avenger, to something terrible happening to his family. We’ll get to know soon enough, when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. It’s followed by Avengers: Infinity Waron May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.