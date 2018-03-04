‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Surprises Children at Give Kids The World Village

Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War star Dave Bautista made a surprise appearance at the Give Kids the World Village in Florida as part of the Marvel: The Universe Unites charity campaign.

Bautista, who plays super literal alien warrior Drax, met with special fans and celebrated Hasbro’s donation of $1 million in cash and products.

Give Kids the World fulfills the wishes of children with critical illnesses and their families in providing an unforgettable trip to their Central Florida village and access to the Walt Disney World Resort.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland made a surprise visit of his own to LA County + USC Medical Center to personally deliver the first of $1 million worth of toys donated by Funk to Starlight Children’s Foundation while also visiting with children at the hospital.

Holland’s gifts included a slew of Avengers: Infinity War merchandise, including Iron Spider action figures.

Marvel: The universe Unites brings together the expansive cast of Avengers: Infinity War for a series of #HeroActs and social media challenges to raise funds and awareness for foundations that support children and families impacted by serious illness.

The campaign, which has drawn support from Marvel’s biggest stars, reached more than one million cumulative likes, unlocking a $250,000 dollar donation from Marvel to Starlight Children’s Foundation.

With Avengers: Infinity War merchandise rolling out over the weekend, Marvel product sales made on shopDisney.com and at the Disney store on Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4, will benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation. 10% of weekend Marvel sales up to $50,000 will be donated in support of Marvel: The Universe Unites.

Marvel launched the charitable campaign with stars Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Paul Bettany (Vision) Tuesday on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The incentive has been shared on social media by Bautista as well as stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (the Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).

“It’s a culmination of 10 years of characters that people have grown up with, so it’s exciting,” Stan said of the Marvel blockbuster on Good Morning America.

On Thursday, Disney bumped the Infinity War release date up one week from May 4 to its new date of April 27.