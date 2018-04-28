How Hulk Gets to Earth in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

One of the big mysteries fans were curious about heading into Thor: Ragnarok was how both Thor and Hulk ended up on the planet Sakaar, with that film using the concept of intergalactic wormholes to help justify the journey. With Avengers: Infinity War depicting Bruce Banner back on earth, fans once again wondered how the superhero ended up back on his home planet, with the film’s release finally giving us those answers. Scroll down to learn more about Hulk’s journey.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Infinity War***

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen in a post-credits scene for Thor: Ragnarok, the remaining citizens of Asgard are intercepted by Thanos’ ship. When Avengers: Infinity War begins, audiences see Thanos has laid waste to virtually everyone on the ship, with the exception of Thor, Loki, Heimdall, and Hulk. Sadly, Heimdall is stabbed through the heart, though he’s able to use his magical abilities in his final moments to transport Hulk back to earth using the Bifrost Bridge before perishing.

Hulk then shatters through the roof of Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum before reverting back to Bruce Banner. Fans of the original Infinity Gauntlet storyline might even notice that this scene resembles a scene from the comic, though that storyline depicted Silver Surfer crash landing in Strange’s abode.

Ever since Hulk and Thor first crossed paths, there’s been a rivalry between them about who was the strongest, a playful competition that played a major factor in Thor: Ragnarok. Sadly, it appears as though they must both bequeath the title to Thanos, who co-director Joe Russo claimed is virtually unstoppable.

“I mean it’s like death comes to call for the Avengers,” Joe Russo told HeyUGuys. “It’s a nearly unbeatable force who is determined to destroy half the life in the universe in order to bring it into balance. He sees it as an overgrown garden that he needs to prune. As you mentioned he is fairly invincible. He’s a sort of genetic mutation who’s the Genghis Khan of the universe. Unbeatable on the battlefield and stronger than the Hulk. Skin in invincible, so it really is a, it’s going to cost the Avengers something to defeat him.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

What did you think about Hulk’s journey in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments below!