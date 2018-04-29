‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks International Box Office Records

Avengers: Infinity War has broken yet another record with an estimated $630 million worldwide box office take. This makes the film the highest global opening of all time and it hasn’t even opened in China yet.

Initial reports had the film opening domestically at $225 million making the movie fall short of the current record holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. However with the final estimate out for the weekend it looks like Marvel Studios has inched out Lucasfilm and is the new king of the castle with a $250 million debut.

Domestically, Avengers: Infinity War opened on Friday with $106 million (which includes the Thursday preview) making it the #2 Friday of all time. It continued with $83 Million on Saturday, beating out previous record holder Jurassic World and is estimated to make $61 million on Sunday. Given that the film opened in over 4.400 theaters nationwide, this was a bit expected from analysts.

Internationally, the $380 million total means it’s only behind The Fate of the Furious’ $443 million, but that movie included China in it’s debut weekend. Avengers: Infinity War however broke records in Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Central America, Chile, Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, South Africa, Turkey, UAE and West Africa.

This historic debut of $630 million, means the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now made over $15.39 billion dollars to date. When compared to the 4 billion it cost Disney to buy Marvel, it’s safe to say it’s been a sound investment.

CinemaScore released their official grade for Avengers: Infinity War and the film has earned a solid A with audiences. That makes Infinity War among the top-rated films this year per CinemaScore, with only one film achieving a better score — Black Panther, which received an A+ earlier this year. Infinity War is the fifteenth Marvel Studios film to receive an A CinemaScore or better. Of the studio’s 19 total feature releases, three scored an A- while only one film has ever fallen from the A range altogether, 2011’s Thor. Infinity War’s A grade is also notable because it marks the eleventh Marvel film in a row to land in the A range — quite an impressive streak.

