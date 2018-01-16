‘Avengers: Infinity War’ International Trailer Released

The hype train is officially leaving the station as Marvel Studios begins promotion for their biggest movie yet.

Marvel just released the first international trailer for Avengers: Infinity War for the Japanese market, offering another look at the epic superhero team-up film. Check it out in the video player above.

The trailer does not contain any new footage, unfortunately, but it does provide a different context for the battle between Thanos and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Fans still get all of the doom and gloom that was present in the English version of the trailer, though this one cuts up the events to provide a different sense of dread. For instance, the meeting between Thor and the Guardians Of The Galaxy takes place earlier in the sequence, taking out the comedic note that ended the original trailer.

The trailer instead builds up to the eventual reveal of Thanos, at first showing the various superheroes coming together before the Mad Titan steps out of his portal and knocks the tar out of Iron Man and Spider-Man.

The clip then ends on the shot of the assembled Avengers running together, followed by the armies of Wakanda, as they head straight into battle lead by the bearded nomad known as Captain America.

While the trailer doesn’t present anything new to fans, it does offer a bit of a different take on the events. This is interesting considering we know virtually nothing of the plot for Avengers: Infinity War save for what we can glean from these scattershot visuals.

Avengers: Infinity War is the most anticipated movie from Marvel Studios yet, which is saying something for their ten-year history. The studio has done well in building various franchises, and now they’re all coming together for an epic battle with the fate of the world in the balance.

As we get closer and closer to the release date in less than four months, we’ll start to learn more about the film’s plot details. Hopefully this Japanese trailer is just the opening of the floodgates.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres May 4th.