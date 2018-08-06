‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Creative Team Shot a Scene Explaining How Tony Got the Phone

Picking up after Captain America: Civil War when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were fractured, Avengers: Infinity War featured the Marvel’s heaviest hitters succumbing to the might of Thanos. Though they might have been victorious if they hadn’t broken up, Iron Man failed to use his burner phone to call Captain America, which was left for him at the Raft after the events of Civil War. Some fans might be wondering where that phone come from, and the filmmakers revealed there was an alternate version that showed its significance.

“[Tony Stark] luckily carries around a flip phone,” co-director Joe Russo joked on the Infinity War commentary track.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is convenient that he keeps it charged, you know,” added co-writer Stephen McFeely.

“Fully charged. Well, to be fair, we did have another scene between Pepper and Tony that illustrated where the phone came from,” Joe said. “But it was a reshoot scene that we then opted to revert back to the park scene with, so…”

“Also to be fair, if Captain America had given any of us a burner phone to call him, I’m sure,” said co-director Anthony Russo.

“Yeah, it’s not going in my sock drawer,” said McFeely.

Despite their differences, Captain America and Iron Man understand that they each play vital roles in protecting the planet from nefarious forces. That’s why Captain America left him the burner phone to begin with.

But of course, Tony’s own ego prevented him from ever making that call before hand, and now that Thanos has arrived its basically too late. After losing the phone while trying to stop Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian from retrieving the Time Stone, it’s Bruce Banner who finds it and warns Cap to protect the Vision, knowing other forces will be after the Mind Stone.

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War knew the movies would continue along that storyline, which is why they spent the previous movie dividing the Avengers.

“I think through the experience of working on Captain America: Civil War and working with (Christopher) Markus and McFeely on Civil War, we knew that there was a culmination coming,” said Anthony. “I think part of the reason why we were drawn to tell the story of Civil War and one of the reasons why we thought it was such a great place to leave the Avengers divided at the end was because we knew the greatest threat they would ever face would be coming in Thanos.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.