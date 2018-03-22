New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Image Officially Revealed

Along with a ton of new information and interviews about Marvel Studios upcoming crossover epic, Empire Magazine is also revealing new photos for Avengers: Infinity War.

The latest photo was officially revealed on the website after it was previously posted online, providing a better look at the New York City hero assemblage of Doctor Strange, Wong, Tony Stark, and Bruce Banner. Check it out below:

This scene was previously glimpsed in the teaser trailer, as the four stand in the middle of a destroyed street while staring at the sky. It appears that Thanos and his forces have arrived, kicking off the war for the Infinity Stones in earnest.

Iron Man will have a new group of allies in this movie after alienating most of his friends in Captain America: Civil War. And though Steve Rogers left that flip phone for him in case of an emergency — and let’s be real, Thanos’ arrival is a serious emergency — the question is if Stark trusts Cap enough to give his former friend a call.

“To me the big question is could he ever in clear conscience pick up that flip phone Cap sent him at the end of Civil War. That is really it. For me I think back to Obidiah [Stane] and that deception [in Iron Man 1],” Robert Downey Jr. said to Empire, reasoning “it’s why [former Journey lead singer] Steve Perry never went back to Journey.”

“I feel like my instinct would be to bust his jaw. All I know is that there’s something about being on camera with [Chris] Evans. I hate to say it, but I don’t know what I’m gonna do when he’s not Cap anymore,” Downey said.

As far as his own future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he seems like he has an idea but still prefers to be coy, relaying some insight his wife Susan provided to him: “you don’t know what or how you’re gonna end until it is.”

“That takes a lot of the edge off,” Downey said. “She’s learned how to be like, ‘You won’t know until you’re there, so you’re wasting your time on that equation. That’s not on the test.’

“I could project all kinds of stuff. I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want,” teased for his future. “Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards.”

We’ll see how it all turns out when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27.