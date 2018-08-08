‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Contains a Clever ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ Easter Egg

As the culmination of a decade of storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War brought together all of the heroes in the fight against Thanos.

The movie is also packed with Easter eggs referencing the history of the franchise, including callbacks on the score to some pivotal moments in the history of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, such as the moment where Captain America sacrificed himself to save the world, which resulted in him being lost and frozen for decades.

During the scene in Infinity War where Iron Man breaks into Ebony Maw’s ship and speaks with Pepper Potts, telling her he won’t make it in time for dinner, composer Alan Silvestri‘s score plays a familiar composition. It’s almost the same as the music played when Cap makes his sacrifice in Captain America: The First Avenger, evoking another feeling of self-sacrifice for the greater good.

The song is called “This Is My Choice,” and it plays when Steve Rogers is talking to Peggy Carter, informing her of his plan to bring the Red Skull’s plane down.

Both Captain America and Iron Man have strong parallels throughout the movie, and this is one of the more subtle references to their heroic duties. Kudos to Silvestri and his work on the MCU’s scores, creating some iconic music that evokes the characters so well.

The Avengers theme itself has since become an fan-favorite composition, created in the first film and used in epic moments in the franchise. It only shows up twice in Avengers: Infinity War, once when Captain America shows up and again when Thor, Rocket and Groot arrive in Wakanda.

Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about the power of Silvestri’s score and why they chose to use it in this particular moment.

“I think Alan recommended this,” Joe said. “We were sitting in a room with him and he pulled out an iPhone and started playing it from the original Avengers soundtrack just over the cut and everybody in the room went crazy. So we said, ‘all right, that’s a great idea.’ Then we knew we needed a big piece of the score for Thor so, we thought, early on, when we’re conceiving the film it was very important to us, as directors, to identify two or three key moments where that theme could come in. As I said I think it’s the best thing that we have for music in the Marvel Universe just for recognizably and connection to the audience.”

