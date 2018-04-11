‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors on Which Hero Thanos Connects to the Most

Thanos is going after every single Avenger in Infinity War. They’re protecting the Infinity Stones and standing in his way, so the Mad Titan will stop at nothing to move through them.

However, according to directors Joe and Anthony Russo, there is one member of the Avengers that has a deeper connection to Thanos than all of the others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview with The Telegraph India, the Russo Brothers were asked about Tony Stark’s role in the film, and whether or not Thanos would see him as his main enemy. While the villain has a target painted on the back of every Avenger, Tony poses his own threat.

“It’s all the heroes. I think he has the most specific connection to Tony because Tony is a futurist, and he has predicted a threat like Thanos,” Joe said. “It’s lived in his brain even though he couldn’t name it. Tony is the most desperately driven, down to the core, to react against something like Thanos, although all the heroes will face a threat, no matter who it is or where it comes from. But I think this is intrinsic to Tony’s psychology, and because Tony started it all with Iron Man, he has a special connection to the threat that’s facing him.”

Tony’s entire arc, ever since the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in 2008, as been about protecting the world from enemies both on the planet and beyond it. He was known as the world’s leading weapons dealer until aa terrorist attack put him at the wrong end of his own devices. He went on to devote his life to keeping that from happening again.

Of course, this plan took things too far at times, creating terrible consequences on multiple occasions. In trying to create a protector, Tony gave birth to Ultron, who went on to destroy nearly all of Sokovia. He then tried again to put plans in place to guard the world from danger with the Sokovia Accords, and this action drove a wedge between the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

When Infinity War rolls around, Tony’s deepest fears will be realized, as Thanos is the ultimate threat and he has his sights set on Earth.

How will Tony handle this new threat? Will he find a way to bring the Avengers back together again? Or will Iron Man once again be the cause of the team’s conflict? Let us know your predictions by dropping a comment below!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel will follow up its epic blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.