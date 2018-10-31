‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals Much Different Look For Iron Spider

Avengers: Infinity War gave us a new suit for Spider-Man that was inspired by the Iron Spider suit from the comics, but new concept art shows it could’ve been much closer to the original suit.

Spider-Man’s new suit was first teased towards the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, but we saw it fully fleshed out in Infinity War. It was clearly inspired by the suit that debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #529, but the designers took some liberties with the color scheme, going for a mix of blue, black, gold, and red as opposed to the original suit’s red and gold theme. As you can see in this new concept art though, at one point the movie version was fully red and gold, looking like the Iron Man-inspired costume fans saw in the comics (via Reddit).

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding shared some thoughts on the initial design in the new art book, saying that the first few pitches were based more on this type of design. “I pitched a number of other suit designs that were closer to the comics,” Meinerding said. “But it felt like people were reasonable willing to go in slightly new directions.”

You can check out the concept art in the image above.

While the suit in the movie was changed to include more Spider-Man -like colors (likely in part to separate Spider-Man and Iron Man more visually) it did still feature the spider-legs that originated from the books. They came in handy too, both in the movie and the comics, but when Spidey returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home it looks like he is trading his Iron Man suit in for some new costumes.

The new set videos from Far From Home show Spidey in a Spider-Man Noir-like stealth suit, but his primary suit seems to be a red and black rework of his blue and red costume seen in Homecoming. The suit also has a reworked logo on the back which is bright white, though we will probably get another version of the suit too before the film ends.

Spidey will (hopefully) return in Avengers 4, which stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.