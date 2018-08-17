‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Would Have Been Thor’s Story If He Had Not Made One Mistake

All of the superheroes in Avengers: Infinity War suffered in the fight against Thanos, but few were put through the wringer like Thor.

The God of Thunder lost nearly everything in the film’s opening scene, but regrouped and found new allies in the Guardians of the Galaxy, forged a new weapon capable of killing the Mad Titan, and helped turn the tide in the final battle. Unfortunately, he should have gone for the head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite delivering a nearly fatal blow, Thanos still succeeded in snapping away half of existence. Because of that one mistake, Avengers: Infinity War shifted from being a movie about Thor to being a movie about Thanos.

“I think he’s been on a very complicated journey where he struggles with his ability to feel worthy and be worthy,” co-director Joe Russo told Wired. “I think he’s looking for a moral compass in his life. What we love about him in Infinity War is that he has been torn down to his essential parts and he goes on on a hero’s journey which a very underdog journey for someone of his stature because he has lost everything in his life.”

“In a lot of ways he is the driving hero’s arc of the movie which stands in direct opposition to Thanos’ argument. I would argue that head for chopped his head off at the end of the movie that the movie will belong to Thor but because he didn’t it belongs to Thanos,” Russo added.

Russo previously expressed a similar opinion when asked about fan outrage to Star-Lord, who ruined their chance to stop Thanos when he lost his cool after learning about Gamora’s death.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Russo told ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened,” he continued. “These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories. Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital HD.