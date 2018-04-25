Marvel Studios Boss Responds to James Cameron’s Superhero Movies Criticism

It’s been less than 24 hours since James Cameron angered geek fans across the globe by disparaging the demand for Avengers movies, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has already responded to the comments.

When asked about Cameron’s comments while speaking with Vulture at a press event for the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Feige managed to spin the trash talk into a positive takeaway.

For those who are unaware, Cameron spoke to reporters while promoting the new docuseries AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, where he said the following:

I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!

Of course, there’s a lot on the bone there for Feige to latch onto, but his response keyed on one specific phrase Cameron used.

“Uh, he loves the movies!” Feige said before standing tall, fist pumping in the air. “That’s awesome! Wow, James Cameron loves our movies! That’s exciting!?”

Feige has become a master at navigating the press, delivering the right answers to the right questions. Sometimes his reactions have created memes for their earnestness, like when he got wide-eyed and uneasy while sitting next to Amy Pascal as she claimed the Venom spinoff would be a part of the MCU.

It’s his forthcoming love of his job and the stories they tell that has endeared him to fans. Cameron, on the other hand, can’t seem to quit trashing them and their tastes.

The Avatar director angered fans last year with his analysis of the summer’s blockbuster smash Wonder Woman.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided,” Cameron told the Guardian. “She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!”

And of course, he couldn’t resist comparing it to something he, acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron, had already accomplished.

“I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards,” Cameron added. “Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the difference] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

We’ll be on the lookout for whatever popular nerd property Cameron gets angry at next.

Fans can see the next hyper-gonadal Marvel movie when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

