Josh Brolin Reveals Which Version Of Thanos Is His Favorite In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Whether you hate Thanos with every fiber of your being for slaughtering your favorite heroes or believe he did nothing wrong, there’s no denying he’s one of the most complex villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Titan truly believes wiping out half of all living beings is for the greater good and he even murders his own daughter to get the job done.

In the newly released Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie collector’s book, a section on Thanos’ designs offers some more insight into the character and the man behind the purple exterior. Josh Brolin, who has had a stellar year in the comic book movie industry, starring as Thanos in Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2, believes Thanos is more human than some might think. “He’s trying to fix the universe,” Brolin says. His methods may be bonkers and evil, but that doesn’t mean the actor wasn’t going to explore all aspects of the character’s psyche.

Brolin explains his character’s motives perfectly: “He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things.” Brolin understands that, like any note-worthy villain, there are layers to Thanos. “So there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut.” Surprisingly, it’s not destructive Thanos that most appeals to Brolin. “I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real,” he says.

At the end of Infinity War, Thanos takes a moment in the hut to reflect on the his “accomplishment”. In this scene, Thanos soaks in his big victory in silent contemplation. This was likely an acting challenge for Brolin, especially since he had to convey that subtle emotion through motion capture. “He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do,” Brolin says of his character. That moment of closure and satisfaction is made clear onscreen and it’s interesting to learn that this was Brolin’s favorite version of the iconic villain.

Many actors might enjoy the fighting or raging aspect of their character, but Josh Brolin understands the importance of heart and complexities in the person you’re portraying. We’re all on the edge of our seats, waiting to see what Brolin brings to the character next.

As we chillingly learned at the very of Infinity War, Thanos will return in Avengers 4. In the meantime, grab yourself a copy of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie to curb your Marvel cravings.