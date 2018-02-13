‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Lego Set Images May Reveal Additional Infinity Stone Locations

The LEGO sets for Avengers: Infinity War may have revealed the location of another Infinity Stone.

Potential spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow!

The LEGO sets dropped earlier this week, possibly revealing major plot points for the upcoming ensemble flick, but LEGO sets are sometimes misleading for the events of Marvel films. One set, however, seems to rip a scene straight from the trailer, potentially giving it a bit more credit. It’s called The Hulkbuster Smash-Up set and sees Bruce Banner using the Hulkbuster armor to fight of Black Order member Proxima Midnight and an Outrider with the help of Falcon.

In the set’s box art, there appears to be an orange gem powering the Outrider’s weapons. Both Bruce Banner and Proxima Midnight are fixed on having this gem, which may be an Infinity Stone. The orange Infinity Stone has not yet been revealed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This stone would likely be the Soul Stone, the only stone yet to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will boast an orange glow.

Fans have long speculated Wakanda would have an Infinity Stone within its walls but after the Vision was spotted injured in a Wakandan lab (seen in ComicBook.com’s Shot by Shot breakdown above), fans believed the character to literally be the Infinity Stone which Captain America and company are fighting to protect from the Outrider invasion.

Other LEGO sets appear to have Infinity Stones with them, prompting fans to collect each set in order to assemble to Infinity Gauntlet. The Thanos Ultimate Battle set includes the Mad Titan and his golden Gauntlet on a mount with spots for at least five of the LEGO-form Stones to be attached.

Avengers: Infinity War aims to bring together every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a connection between the Avengers characters and the Guardians of the Galaxy finally having been revealed in the film’s first trailer. With Thanos attempting to assemble the Infinity Stones, the synopsis’ tease of the “deadliest showdown” could wreak havoc on characters from all ends of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s spectrum.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.