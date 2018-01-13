Leaked ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ LEGO Sets Reveal Potential Major Spoilers

Big time spoilers for Avengers:Infinity War ahead!

Back around Christmas time, we reported that images of the LEGO minifigures a part of the toy line for Avengers:Infinity War had surfaced online.Now, it appears the complete sets — which those said minifigures belong to — have surfaced online.

The full sets — as provided by imgur user hansolodies365 (another spoiler, by the way) — can be seen below and, quite frankly, they match the leaked descriptions almost perfectly.

In the first image, we see one of the biggest set pieces we caught a glimpse of in the first trailer. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) joins forces with Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) at the Sanctum Sanctorum.Much like Johnathan Hickman’s fan-favorite Infinity run, it looks like Ebony Maw will be sent to New York City with Cull Obsidian to take of Strange.

Probably the biggest item of note, however, from the first set is the inclusion of Spider-Man’s additional appendages, which we saw in the minifig leak at Christmas time. This is another confirmation that Spidey’s fan-favorite Iron Spider suit will make it’s live action debut in Infinity War.

Next up, we see Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner joining together to take on Proxima Midnight and an Outrider.This corroborates some online rumors that when we see the Hulkbuster in the trailer, it’s actually Banner that’s piloting the anti-Hulk armor instead of its creator, Tony Stark.

Prior to his inevitable death — or the very painful process that will leave him without the Mind Stone — Vision is seen in a set with Wakanda’s finest:T’Challa and Shuri.Here, the set includes Corvus Glaive — complete with his duel-edge staff — and another Outrider.Also included in the set is a wall of sorts, although it isn’t clear if this is one of the defensive mechanisms T’Challa is seen talking about in the trailer or elsewhere on Earth, perhaps the set piece in Scotland.

The first space ship we see in these newly-leaked LEGO sets isn’t Thanos’ Sanctuary.Rather, it appears that LEGO has recreated the ships the Outriders use in Hickman’s Infinity run.Alongside the ship, a bearded Steve Rogers and blonde-hair Black Widow fight a pair of Outriders.

In the wake of losing his beloved Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok, Thor’s left trying to find out a way to find another weapon.And, as speculated in the past, Thor’s joined by Rocket Raccoon and Groot on his way to make a replacement.This set also comes with a space pod and an apparent weapons forge.

Last but not least, the remaining LEGO set finally shows Infinity War’s primary antagonist Thanos taking on Iron Man, Gamora, and Star-Lord outside of the Milano.Iron Man can be seen with a set of new armor, one that appears to include thrusters of sorts, perhaps revealing that Stark takes on Thanos somewhere among the cosmos. This set also shows that Thanos may use a weapon in addition to the Infinity Gauntlet, which doesn’t appear to full of Infinity Stones, at least in the leaked image.

The LEGO sets, in their full glory, can be seen below.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, while Ant-Man and the Wasp lands in theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel lands next on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.