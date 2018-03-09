‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screenwriters Promise We Will Say Farewell to People

You’d need multiple hands to count the entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet to count the number of significant character deaths, you’d probably only need one. According to the screenwriters behind Avengers: Infinity War, however, the culmination of the entire MCU will come with some goodbye.

“It’s safe to say we will say farewell to people,” co-writer Steven McFeely confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.

This news comes as bittersweet to fans, as the feeling of immortality has permeated many of the MCU’s most popular characters, resulting in films that feel like they have nonexistent stakes. News of characters leaving the MCU, on the other hand, is disappointing, as the characters are what brings fans to see these films time and time again.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also pointed out how making heroes impervious to permanent harm can be a detriment to the genre, which Avengers: Infinity War is prepared to change.

“The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us, in large part because you don’t see it that often in this particular genre,” Feige confirmed.

Fans merely have to put our trust in Feige, as it’s clear that he’s always multiple steps ahead of us. For example, Marvel’s The Avengers was, understandably, one of the biggest events in the world of superhero cinema, giving audiences Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Captain America convening for the very first time in one film. This was clearly only the first piece of the puzzle, as that movie teased Thanos, with the character making his grand entrance in Infinity War six years later.

“Clearly, Kevin is, in addition to everything else, an excellent, almost clairvoyant troubleshooter,” star Robert Downey Jr. confessed. “I think the trouble is the endlessness.”

Fans will witness this “farewell” when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

