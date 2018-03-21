AMC Will Host 30+ Hour MCU Marathon Ahead Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere

Are you ready to watch the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? In just over a month, Avengers: Infinity War will make its debut, and the long-awaited film is poised to be the year’s biggest cinematic event. But if you are not all caught up with the MCU, don’t fret!

Just head over to AMC Theaters and block out a couple days on your calendar. The company is holding a massive MCU marathon before the third Avengers film arrives.

If you check out AMC’s website, you will see a page of its huge Avengers: Infinity War marathon. The dates for the event have not been named, and its price is missing too. What is available is its duration, and AMC says the marathon will run 31 hours.

Yes, that nearly 1.5 days of superhero goodness. If you can handle that much action in a single go, then more power to you.

This isn’t the first time a theater chain has marathoned MCU movies ahead of a major release, but this is the longest one yet. As the universe grows, more and more titles will be added to the franchise’s already intimidating canon. There are 18 films under the MCU right now after the debut of Black Panther, but Marvel Studios isn’t stopping there. The company has films planned through 2019 before a new era begins the following year, but who can blame it?

Since its debut, the MCU has become a blockbuster juggernaut with the magical money touch. The franchise has hauled in over $14.6 billion worldwide, and its popularity has not waned despite persistent cries of superhero fatigue. Black Panther set the stage for Avengers: Infinity War to debut, and the groundbreaking movie has done so to the tune of $1.1 billion so far. As long as Marvel Studios keeps its creative heads together, the MCU will become an indomitable force whose marathons last at least 48 hours.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

