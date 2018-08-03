‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writer Has Message For All Korg Fans

Many a Marvel fan fell in love with the delightful Korg in Thor: Ragnarok, but according to the Marvel Studios team, his future doesn’t look so bright.

That, of course, stems from the events right at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, which picked up right at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. The Asgardian’s ship was boarded by Thanos and his Black Order, and fans saw plenty of bodies on the floor from their savagery. Heimdall, Loki, and more were all killed, but fans did not see what happened to Korg. In the Infinity War commentary, the team of Director Joe Russo and writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus give it a more insight into Korg’s plight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think we should say that several Asgardians have escaped,” McFeely said, giving fans some hope to hold onto that Korg, Valkyrie, and maybe a few others made it out.

Russo seconds that note, confirming Valkyrie made it out alive. “Several Asgardians have escaped,” Russo said. “I have gone on record saying Valkyrie has escaped with some of the Asgardians.”

Markus though ends things on a downer, telling fans “All I can say is pray for Korg.”

It would be a shame to lose Korg after only one film, as he was easily one of the best things about Thor: Ragnarok. His hilarious dialogue and adorable mannerisms quickly endeared him to fans, and some were hoping he would show up in Avengers 4 or beyond. Looks like those chances are now in jeopardy, but hopefully, he makes it through unscathed.

You can find the full list of special features on the upcoming home video release below.

Strange Alchemy (5:08)– Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time—and discover why some were teamed up together.

The Mad Titan (6:34) – Explore the MCU’s biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents.

Beyond the Battle: Titan (9:36) – Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos’ ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power.

Beyond the Battle: Wakanda (10:58) – Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted.

Deleted and Extended Scenes (10:07)

Happy Knows Best (1:23) – Tony and Pepper spar over the details of their upcoming wedding—until a hassled Happy Hogan pulls up with an urgent request.

Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:24) – On a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos’ brutal allies.

The Guardians Get Their Groove Back (3:20) – As Peter Quill and Drax quarrel over their failed mission to Knowhere, Mantis interrupts with news.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.