Michael Rooker on How Yondu Would Have Handled Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Michael Rooker, who played blue-skinned Ravager Yondu Udonta, says he would have handled Thanos (Josh Brolin) better than Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) if he were around for Avengers: Infinity War.

"I wouldn't have hit him with a gun, I would have shot him with it, at least! For goddsake," Rooker told attendees of his Q&A panel at Fandemic Tour Sacramento this past weekend when asked what Yondu would have done to thwart Thanos.

"And he's sleeping, right? What do you do? I mean, you've got to try and get that gauntlet off his hand, but with Thanos, you've got to remember, Thanos is a god. And mere humans and mere other creatures throughout the universe, we can't kill a god. They're very difficult to kill. So no matter what we do to them, we gotta have some sort of god-killing tool, right? So Thor went to get the god-killing tool from what's-his-name from Game of Thrones, right?"

"I don't know what I would have done," Rooker joked. "I would have run away."

Pratt's Star-Lord — emotional after learning of the death of his lover, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), at Thanos' hands — has received blame for the disastrous outcome of Infinity War, after his outburst and subsequent lashing of Thanos prohibited the heroes from nearly reclaiming the Infinity Gauntlet from the villain's grip.

Despite Yondu's popularity, Guardians franchise writer-director James Gunn said in September the character would never be resurrected and could only reappear by way of flashback or prequel.

"Although it is always possible to see Yondu in flashback or prequel, I personally will never bring him back to life in present time because it would nullify his sacrifice and the love from father to son that affects me so much personally as well as others all around the world," Gunn said in a Facebook post.

"One of the reasons that Yondu is the most popular character from the second film is BECAUSE of this sacrifice, and the idea of bringing him back in Vol. 3 or 4 or on the Yondu Netflix series because he sells a lot of Funko Pops horrifies and sickens me. Like I said, I hate it. And I'll never do it."

Rooker later told fans Yondu would live on in the form of his whistle-controlled Yaka Arrow, since handed down to Kraglin (Sean Gunn).