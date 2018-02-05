The Internet Reacts to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Spot

The latest look at Avengers: Infinity War officially debuted during tonight’s Super Bowl, and it’s safe to say that the Internet is loving it.
The highly-anticipated Marvel Studios epic was rumored to be among this year’s Super Bowl trailers, but some fans were convinced that it wouldn’t be happening (especially with Black Panther‘s release date a matter of days away).
But thankfully, the new TV spot did debut, and it gave fans quite a lot to freak out about. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.
@justtholland
#InfinityWar mood pic.twitter.com/211BveARr6— jime (@justtholland) February 5, 2018
@kategorveatte
i’m only slightly ashamed to admit that i shed a few tears while rewatching the #InfinityWar spot.— kate gorveatte (@kategorveatte) February 5, 2018
@marvelunsolved
I already love this duo #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/9jhzdiI87h— sebastian barnes (@marvelunsolved) February 5, 2018
@azalben
#InfinityWar is going to be two and a half hours of characters introducing themselves to each other and I won’t care one bit.— Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 5, 2018
@ComicBookTalks
When there are more tweets for #InfinityWar than #Patriots during the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/yY1nErWN3d— Comic Fans (@ComicBookTalks) February 5, 2018
@MrFilmkritik
Black Panther and Captain America already the greatest duo in the MCU. #SuperBowl #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Ym3UwdYVPj— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) February 5, 2018
@K_KiallRoran
the #InfinityWar has me like pic.twitter.com/RzsX4JViGo— Kenda? #DREAMACTNOW (@K_KiallRoran) February 5, 2018
@xMellowYellow
I’ve never been more excited to stare at a giant screen for hours #InfinityWar— Taylor Rene’ ? (@xMellowYellow) February 5, 2018
@erratichearts
this is it.— ella (@erratichearts) February 5, 2018
this is where my life ends.
i
am
DEAD#InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/RWZ6igikCQ
@itsme_cjane
Pretty much everyone’s reaction after seeing the trailer…— Jane (@itsme_cjane) February 5, 2018
#InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/HeOMk2bhDK