‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Name Of Thanos’ Circular Ship Revealed

The Avengers won’t just have Thanos‘ Infinity Gauntlet to contend with in Infinity War, and now we know what his powerful new ship is called.

Fans first saw the ship in the original Avengers: Infinity War trailer, but in the newest trailer, there’s even more footage of the ship weaving a path of destruction throughout the city. That ship is called the Q-Ship, a fitting name once you get a better look at the ship’s design (EW).

Assuredly the Q also stands for something else too, but that part is unclear. What is clear however is just how massive this ship is, as Spider-Man can be seen wall crawling on the side of it. It also stands around as tall as a skyscraper and contains some impressive tech on the inside as well.

The ship contains not only Thanos but his Black Order, and it seems they also do experiments and other work there, as pictured in that scene between Doctor Strange and Ebony Maw. It also happens to be the place that the Guardians of the Galaxy first meet Iron Man and Spider-Man, resulting in that amazing sequence where Star-Lord tells Tony Stark his plan…well, sucks.

In any case, Thanos has the Black Order, the Q-Ship, and two Infinity Stones at his command at the start of Infinity War, so to say the deck is a bit stacked in his favor would be an understatement. What else the Q-Ship is capable of is unknown, but it’s probably not giving out teddy bears.

Actually, you never know. If anyone could turn giving Teddy Bears out to the masses into something evil, it would be Thanos.

You check out the Q-Ship in the image above.

