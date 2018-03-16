‘Avengers: Infinity War’: New Look At Black Widow

Black Widow’s look got an overhaul for Avengers: Infinity War, and now fans can get a better look at her new suit.

More and more promotional artwork is starting to make the rounds, but this latest shot of Scarlett Johansson‘s Widow is a live-action photo, resulting in a much more accurate representation of the suit’s color scheme and design. Widow is standing in a cautious pose, wielding her new electric staff that can also be split into two separate batons, and is also brandishing a new blonde cut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new suit is a lighter shade of black than the previous version, with dark grey straps and a darker green design throughout the top. You can check out the full image below.

The costume also has a great deal in common with one from the comics, though Natasha wasn’t the Widow at the time.

Yelena Belova was the second Black Widow, who trained in the same Red Room environment as Natasha Romanoff. The two end up coming to blows thanks to Natasha’s cruel lessons about what being a Black Widow really means, and eventually, Belova even retires. After becoming a powerful Super-Adaptoid version thanks to Hydra, she later ends up as part of Norman Osborn’s Thunderbolts, though for awhile Natasha is actually undercover as Belova on the team.

You can find out more about Belova’s take on the Widow here.

As for Johansson, she admits this might just be the darkest time for the super spy during her time in the MCU.

“I think it’s been a dark time,” Johansson told EW. “I wouldn’t say that my character has been particularly hopeful, but I think she’s hardened even more than she probably was before.”

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.