‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Here Is How to Ring in the New Year With Thor Arriving to Wakanda

It’s New Year’s Eve and if by some chance you aren’t going out to party your way into 2019 or even tuning in to see the ball drop on Time’s Square tonight, you might have considered celebrating the end of 2018 by watching one of its biggest movies, Avengers: Infinity War. Now, we know how to make that experience even better by ringing in the New Year with Thor‘s arrival in Wakanda.

As Infinity War fans know, one of the more hopeful moments of the film is Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) arrival in Wakanda with Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) alongside him, the trio having successfully acquired Stormbreaker — the weapon strong enough to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin). While things don’t exactly go quite as planned and Thanos still ends up wiping out half of the universe’s population with one snap, the epic nature of that arrival remains, well, epic and a great choice to kick off 2019.

To time that moment with midnight wherever you are, it’s actually pretty simple: just start the movie at exactly 10:14:32. Hitting play at that exact moment ensures that Thor will arrive to help the Earth-bound heroes just as 2018 ends and 2019 begins.

This very specific timing is just the latest in trend making the rounds on social media in recent weeks timing out various movies and songs and other entertainment items so that specific moments usher in 2019. Yesterday, Netflix suggested that a “perfect” way to celebrate the new year would be to start watching Shrek at 10:39:04 so that the Eddie Murphy and Smash Mouth version of “I’m a Believer” will play precisely at midnight.

If big green ogres or even Infinity War aren’t quite your idea of a great New Year’s Eve, Infinity War star Robert Downey Jr. made his own suggestion on Twitter earlier today, sharing the precise timing with Iron Man 3 so that it turns midnight both in reality and in the film at the same time, allowing viewers to celebrate the New Year with Tony Stark himself.

Of course, no matter how you choose to celebrate the end of 2018, for Marvel fans there’s a lot to look forward to in 2019. Captain Marvel will hit theaters in March while fans will get to see what comes next after Thanos’ snap with Avengers: Endgame opening in theaters on April 26, 2019.

What do you think? Will you be celebrating the New Year with Thor’s temporarily triumphant arrival in Wakanda, Tony Stark in Iron Man 3, or checking out Shrek instead? Let us know in the comments below.