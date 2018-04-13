Watch Paul Bettany Dodge A Question About Vision’s Privates

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to romance, depicting relationships between many of its characters, yet the focus on superheroics has prevented any of the films to discuss the logistical nature of superhuman intimacy. With romance teased between Vision and Scarlet Witch, one couldn’t help but wonder how any affection could be shown when the former is technically a sentient robot. Star Paul Bettany briefly addressed the issue of anatomy, but left much to the imagination. Check out how he handles the question at the 1:35-minute mark above.

“Vision has…um…Vision has the ability to change his density so you figure that out for yourself,” Bettany shared with HeyUGuys.

While the actor might not have directly explained the more intimate side of his character’s sex life, he did reveal how the romantic relationship between the heroes helps humanize such a spectacular story.

“I think it’s a nice way in for an audience,” Bettany pointed out. “Not many people have been a Norse God, but a lot of people have fallen in love, you know what I mean? So I think it’s a nice way in, a human way in, with a witch and an artificial [being].”

The relationship between the two characters was teased in Captain America: Civil War, yet with the two characters falling on opposite sides of their agreement with the Sokovia Accords, audiences didn’t get to see much of that romance develop. Star Elizabeth Olsen teased that fans will see more of that relationship in Avengers: Infinity War.

“It was my favorite arc, thus far, playing the Scarlet Witch,” Olsen confessed. “It was really nice to get to work with Paul and it was really nice to explore this dynamic of a relationship before utter chaos. It adds a more human stake, element, because it’s hard to just have the stakes of saving the universe. It’s a lot more tangible to have the stakes of trying to be with a partner.”

Avengers: Age of Ultron toyed with a relationship between Black Widow and Hulk, though that romance seems to have dissolved before audiences had to grasp with the physicality of that dynamic ever coming to fruition.

Fans can see Scarlet Witch and Vision in Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th.

