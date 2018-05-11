Marvel Fans Petition to Have Full ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ IMAX Sequences Released on Video

Marvel fans who took in the splendor of Avengers: Infinity War‘s IMAX sequences are now pushing for that experience to be transferred (properly) to home video. A new petition has gone live at Change.org (source of so many serious and ridiculous petitions, alike); in it, self-proclaimed “videophile” fans are pushing for Marvel Studios / Disney to include the full aspect ratio of Infinity War’s IMAX sequences.

As you can read below, the petition asks this “full IMAX” option be implemented on more versions of the Avengers: Infinity War home release than we typically get. Not only is the present case laid out: the petition goes as far as to track the history that Marvel Studios has with cropping the pictures on its home releases. It’s a pretty thorough breakdown – and in our opinion, a fair ask. Even if some viewers aren’t necessarily “videophiles,” their home theater setups will definitely utilize the difference in format – and their eyes will thanks them for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out full details of the petition below – and go HERE to sign if you’d like to support it!

TLDR: IMAX sequences on the home releases of Marvel Studios movies (and Disney films in general) are being cropped to 2.39:1 on all formats except for Blu-ray 3D which is getting harder to come by. It would be proffered to have the option between aspect ratios.

Who does this affect: Videophiles, average consumers.

Why should you care: You are not even getting close to the full picture of what was originally intended. When scenes are presented in their original aspect ratio or one close to the original as possible, you get more picture and also have a more authentic feeling when watching films at home.

Big Description:

In the past handful of years, many of the Marvel Studio’s films have been filmed at Aspect Ratios (the ratio of height versus width) that are exclusive to IMAX screenings. But the home releases do not have the aspect ratios preserved and are instead severely cropped to a much tighter aspect ratio to conform with the entirety of the film.

Such films include (but are not limited to):

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Doctor Strange (2016), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and Black Panther (2018).

…

To Marvel, Kevin Feige, and the filmakers,

We (politely) ask that IMAX sequences be restored to the home releases of all applicable Marvel Studios films as an option to at least the UHD Blu-ray releases, however it would be preferred if all current formats HD and higher get the restoration. A significant portion of the image is being cropped and lost to never be seen again unless a film is re-screened in an IMAX theater.

Thank you for making captivating films, and thank you for your time if you do indeed take a look at this petition.”

******

Do you want the FULL visual experience of Avengers: Infinity War offered to you on home video? Will you be supporting the petition? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.