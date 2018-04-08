Marvel

Captain America’s New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster Is Absolutely Bootyful

If you’ve been around the comic book fandom for any period of time, then you know books lean […]

By

If you’ve been around the comic book fandom for any period of time, then you know books lean into hyper-sexual artwork at times. Heroines have been given anatomy-defying poses for years now, and many have wondered why their male counterparts aren’t dolled up on the page or screen. So, leave it to Captain America to combat that one-sided issue on his own.

Just, take a look at the hero’s new poster for Avengers: Infinity War. Do you see what everyone else is?

Videos by ComicBook.com

His butt, that is. We’re talking about his butt here.

Yes, earlier today, Chris Evans gave fans the gift that keeps on giving when he shared a poster for Avengers: Infinity War. The character poster shows off Steve Rogers as he appears in the upcoming blockbuster, but his pose has prompted all kinds of conversation online. With his back to the camera, Captain Americais showing off some serious backside in this image, and fans are living for the exhibition.

For comic readers, the pose Captain America is pulling should be familiar. Countless heroines have assumed the over-the-shoulder look on cover pages or within the pages of a comic. The sexualized pose is meant to highlight their behinds while keeping a demure stature. If the heroines are flexible enough, they can twist around to show off their breasts, and a growing number of fans are complaining about these sorts of medically impossible possible nowadays. Still, Captain America is out here trying the objectified pose for himself, and the turnaround has fans as proud as they are thirsty.

As you can see below, fans have flooded social media with their hilarious responses to the new poster. The unexpected reveal seems to have made the day for millions of fans, and it is safe to say more than a few of those followers have made this sexy poster their phone background.

So, do you think Thanos is ready for this patriotic jelly? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Jwhitbrook

GotVideoFilms

Starcha53r_23

UberKryptonian

winter_plums

berge31

walshannon8

Filmedia

farishtazayn

BaileyGrey789

Tagged:
,

Related Posts