Captain America’s New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster Is Absolutely Bootyful

If you’ve been around the comic book fandom for any period of time, then you know books lean into hyper-sexual artwork at times. Heroines have been given anatomy-defying poses for years now, and many have wondered why their male counterparts aren’t dolled up on the page or screen. So, leave it to Captain America to combat that one-sided issue on his own.

Just, take a look at the hero’s new poster for Avengers: Infinity War. Do you see what everyone else is?

His butt, that is. We’re talking about his butt here.

Yes, earlier today, Chris Evans gave fans the gift that keeps on giving when he shared a poster for Avengers: Infinity War. The character poster shows off Steve Rogers as he appears in the upcoming blockbuster, but his pose has prompted all kinds of conversation online. With his back to the camera, Captain Americais showing off some serious backside in this image, and fans are living for the exhibition.

For comic readers, the pose Captain America is pulling should be familiar. Countless heroines have assumed the over-the-shoulder look on cover pages or within the pages of a comic. The sexualized pose is meant to highlight their behinds while keeping a demure stature. If the heroines are flexible enough, they can twist around to show off their breasts, and a growing number of fans are complaining about these sorts of medically impossible possible nowadays. Still, Captain America is out here trying the objectified pose for himself, and the turnaround has fans as proud as they are thirsty.

As you can see below, fans have flooded social media with their hilarious responses to the new poster. The unexpected reveal seems to have made the day for millions of fans, and it is safe to say more than a few of those followers have made this sexy poster their phone background.

God bless the long, continuous tradition of the “Please Look at Captain America’s Butt” publicity picture pic.twitter.com/tXktBTafRT — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) April 4, 2018

We’ve gone from getting posters of Black Widow butt shots to posters of Captain America and Winter Soldier butt shots. Now that’s progress. pic.twitter.com/XszNL2OW9L — Calvbino (@GotVideoFilms) April 4, 2018

How the tweet looks on my T.L ?



“It’s all been leading to this ?”



Captain America’s butt ?? pic.twitter.com/GdxfK8J0Di — The Real Starchaser N7? (@Starcha53r_23) April 4, 2018

This Captain America poster for Infinity War looks great, but who attacked his ass like th— ohhhhh never mind. pic.twitter.com/tEy11eRovM — Walt (@UberKryptonian) April 4, 2018

I just got really defensive over Captain America’s butt after my friend claimed it was photoshopped, I’m— — oh elle (@winter_plums) April 4, 2018

We just saw the Chris Evans ‘Infinity War’ poster and honestly our whole team gasped https://t.co/wQmIZDWTsB



Hey everyone, Avengers: Infinity War is just three weeks away and – HOLY CRAP DID YOU SEE THAT POSTER OF CAPTAIN AMERICA’S BUTT??



You know the one. If you’ve been on … — robert phillips (@berge31) April 4, 2018

Finally. After years of waiting. A Captain America butt poster. https://t.co/IIMMoQSL88 — Shan of the Island ? (@walshannon8) April 4, 2018

The preview is just Captain America’s butt and I think that’s beautiful — dhan ✨⚡️ (@farishtazayn) April 4, 2018

