‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Meme Recreates “Distracted Boyfriend”

The new character posters for Avengers: Infinity War have taken the Internet by storm, and it looks like Marvel Studios unintentionally captured the spirit of a popular meme.

A new image that appeared on image sharing site Imgur replicates the “distracted boyfriend” meme, putting Scarlet Witch, Captain America, and Bucky Barnes in the situation instead. Take a look below:

The meme exploded into the cultural zeitgeist last summer and has yet to die down, despite the new popularity of the American Chopper image sequence. It has since earned its status as a classic that’s unlikely to die down in the future.

Rather than super impose the faces of the characters, this one instead compares the poses and facial expressions of the characters to recreate the image. Which is better, considering it wouldn’t make sense with this particular trio.

That said, we’re expecting to see a lot more memes for Avengers: Infinity War when the movie actually releases in theaters. At this point, all we have to go off of is promo material. Just wait until we get to see the finished film.

Early reactions to the movie have praised the dialogue, calling it one of the most quotable Marvel Studios movies ever — and with Thor: Ragnarok and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise drawing tons of laughs, that’s saying something.

It remains to be seen just how satisfying the new Avengers film will be. The hype levels seem to be unsustainable, to the point where fans could be left disappointed in comparison to their expectations.

But Marvel Studios has yet to falter, delivering solid films for a decade, with the biggest superhero team up ever just weeks away from hitting theaters.

We’re excited to see what other memes are created in the wake of this movie’s premiere.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on April 27th.

Have you noticed any other Avengers: Infinity War memes? Let us know in the comments!