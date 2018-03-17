Marvel Fan Gives ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster an All-Hawkeye Makeover

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been asking one question since the marketing for Avengers: Infinity War began: Where the hell is Hawkeye? The Avengers archer and S.H.I.E.L.D. spy extraordinaire hasn’t been anywhere to be seen, leading to rampant fan speculation about why that may be the case. Well, one fan isn’t taking Hawkeye’s absence from the latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer and poster lying down – so he created this!

This is the latest work by our friend BossLogic, who is using fan art prowess to stick up for all those fans who need a little more Hawkeye in their lives, sooner before later. As you an see, the results are pretty glorious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our Avengers: Infinity War set visit revealed that Hawkeye will be on a solo journey during the film. As director Joe Russo explained:

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie. And Ant Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye‘s on his own journey in this movie.”

Anthony Russo added, “Yeah, he has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot this film.”

Rumors surrounding Hawkeye have ranged from him being retired from superhero service, to him possibly being on a mission of utmost importance, protecting one of the final Infinity Stones. Well, one thing we do know for sure already is that Hawkeye will undergo a drastic change for Avengers 4, and the reason for that may take us back to some of the earliest Infinity War plot rumors.

Back when mention of Hawkeye’s path in Avengers 3 & 4 first started circulating, we heard that it would be a terrible loss that sent Clint Barton down the path of becoming the darker and edgier character of Ronin, which has clearly been seen in Jeremy Renner’s costume for Avengers 4. Given what we learned about Barton’s life in Avengers: Age of Ultron, it’s not hard to imagine him starting out in hiding after Civil War, either with his family or with a burning mission to get back to them. If for some reason Thanos’ attack costs Hawkeye his family, the hero would have little reason to hold onto his heroic identity.

We could also come around full circle to the first Avengers, with Hawkeye playing for a different team for much of the film’s story. In order to keep his family life intact, Barton could have cut a deal with the government to serve rather than rot in prison, and could be revealed at a pivotal moment of the film, when his old allegiances are needed the most. It’s not dissimilar to what happens with Ant-Man: in order to stay close to his daughter, he surrenders himself after escaping the raft and negotiates for house arrest. Having kids makes even superheroes make some hard choices.

Where / how do you think Hawkeye will fit into Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!