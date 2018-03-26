Marvel Releases 5 New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Posters

Because one poster is never enough!

When Marvel released the second trailer for Avengers: Infinity War earlier this month, the studio also unveiled the first official poster, which featured the entire horde of characters surrounding ultimate franchise villain Thanos. Now, many of these heroes are donning a brand new set of posters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This afternoon, Marvel tweeted out five different posters for the movie, each with a set of characters surrounding the Avengers logo. Coincidentally, each of these posters also matches one of the five Infinity Stones that have already been discovered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, as you could probably guess, there is no poster representing the Soul Stone. The final Infinity Stone’s whereabouts are still unknown at this point.

You can check out all five of the new posters below!

Time Stone

The first poster glows green for the Time Stone, though it doesn’t include the stone’s keeper, Stephen Strange.

Instead, this poster features Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Reality Stone

The poster for the Reality Stone doesn’t feature anyone who has dealt with it in the past, but does manage to include the entire team of New York Avengers that will work together in Infinity War.

Above you can see Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Wong (Benedict Wong).

Space Stone

Captain America takes center stage in the poster for the Space Stone. Many will remember this stone as The Tesseract, the source of conflict in the original Avengers film.

Featured in this poster are Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

Power Stone

Thor teams up with the Guardians of the Galaxy team up to appear on the Power Stone poster.

In the image above you’ll find Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel).

Mind Stone

Last but certainly not least is the poster for the Mind Stone. You know, the one Infinity Stone that’s actually embedded into the head of one of the Avengers?

In this poster you’ve got Vision (Paul Bettany), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and War Machine (Don Cheadle).