New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Reveals Best Look yet at Proxima Midnight

Marvel Studios has been playing it crazy close to the vest with details about Avengers: Infinity War, and in some cases the holdout seems a bit like overkill. Case in point: We’ve barely seen anything of Thanos’ evil lieutenants The Black Order ever since their D23 Expo debut last year. In recent weeks, Infinity War promo art has featured new looks at Black Order – and today have art that highlights one particular member: Proxima Midnight:

If you don’t know, Proxima Midnight is once of the fiercest warriors in the galaxy, the premier warrior in Thanos’ armies. Her powers include all the usual enhanced battle abilities (strength, speed, endurance), unequaled combat prowess and strategy, and a spear whose blades are made from a star, able to track any target, and cut through any substance.

As stated, The Black Order and their role in Infinity War have been kept under tight wraps. We don’t even yet know which actors are playing the four Black Order members – so this promo art of Proxima Midnight may be our first real clue as to that answer. From my own observation, the character seen in this promo art could very well have someone like Gina Carano under all that makeup and prosthetics work.

Who do you think is playing Proxima Midnight?

