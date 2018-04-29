All The Records ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has Broken So Far

It’s been called Marvel’s most ambitious project yet, so it shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise that Avenger: Infinity War is making noise at the box office. Earlier today, it was announced that the 19th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was officially the record holder for the biggest-ever weekend opening.

But that’s not the only record Infinity War holds. In fact, the movie directed by Joe and Anthony Russo has claimed six records in its opening weekend.

Raking in $250 domestically, Infinity War was able to best Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million) by two million dollars.

Infinity War’s domestic numbers matched up overseas. Thanks to a $380 million haul overseas, Infinity War’s $630 million total opening weekend earnings made the movie the biggest world opener to ever hit the box office, passing Universal’s The Fate of the Furious ($542 million).

The movie also set the record for the biggest Saturday domestically ($83 million) and is tracking to have the biggest Sunday as well, on pace to earn $61 million to wrap up the weekend.

Needless to say, Infinity War will also be walking away with the best superhero opening crown, passing The Avengers domestically ($207.4 million) and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($422.5 million) globally.

Infinity War had the biggest opening of all time in each of the following markets:

South Korea: $39.2 million

Mexico: $25.1 million

Brazil: $18.8 million

the Phillipines: $12.5 million

Thailand: $10 million

Indonesia $9.6 million

Malaysia: $8.4 million

With an $18.6 million haul in India, Avengers: Infinity War had the biggest opening ever for a Western title to debut in the country.

To recap, Infinity War is now the record holder of:

Biggest Domestic Opening of All Time

Biggest International Opening of All Time

Biggest Superhero Opening of All Time

Biggest Saturday of All Time in North American

Biggest Sunday of All Time in North America

Biggest Opening of All Time in Seven International Markets

Arguably some of the most surprising news so far is that Infinity War has yet to open in China (May 11) and Russia (May 3), the second and 14th largest international film markets, respectively.

Avengers: Infinity War has already been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and received an “A” score on its CinemaScore from audiences.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

