Rotten Tomatoes to Reveal ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Score Today

On Monday night, for the very first time, an audience screened Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel has done its part to keep the third Avengers movie a massive secret up until the week of its release, not showing any one group more than about 30 minutes of the movie at a time. Of course, that changed with the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Monday night. Those in attendance finally saw the film in its entirety, and then took to social media to share their thoughts on Marvel’s latest blockbuster.

The reactions were overwhelmingly positive, but some fans are still holding off on their excitement until they see the official reviews from the critics. Countless pairs of eyes will be staring at Rotten Tomatoes, waiting for that infamous score to be tallied.

Well, according to the folks at the review site, the initial score will be revealed at the exact same time as the review embargo is lifted. This takes place on Tuesday evening at 6pm ET, or 3pm PT.

Rotten Tomatoes tweeted out the news on Monday afternoon, telling followers to check back on Tuesday for the official score reveal.

“Check back tomorrow after 3pm PST for the official Tomatometer score for Avengers: Infinity War,” the tweet reads.

It’s important to keep in mind that the full score likely won’t be available right at 6pm. The reviews will have to go live, get put into the Rotten Tomatoes database, and then get tallied to make the score. It probably won’t take too long, but don’t expect instant gratification on that front.

Will you be paying attention to the Rotten Tomatoes score when the reviews go live tonight? Or are you going to be turning off all social media until you see the movie? Let us know your Infinity War plans by dropping a line in the comment section below!

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27th, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4th. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3rd.