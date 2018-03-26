‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Russo Brothers Change Facebook Header Image To Hawkeye Poster

One of the biggest questions fans have about the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War has finally been answered — sort of.

Jeremy Renner’s bow-wielding Avenger, Hawkeye, has been missing from all the promotions for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film prompting fans to ask where the archer is and now Infinity War directors The Russo Brothers has an answer. He’s on their Facebook cover photo.

The directors hilariously updated their cover photo earlier today to BossLogic’s fan-made Avengers: Infinity War poster that replaces pretty much every character on the real poster with some version of Hawkeye. You can check out the post containing the art work below.

While this isn’t exactly a substitute for official looks at Hawkeye in the upcoming film, it definitely shows the Russos’ sense of humor about the situation. From the moment the very first promotions for Infinity War started popping up, fans noticed that Hawkeye was suspiciously missing. The archer hasn’t appeared in any of the posters or trailers for the film leading some fans to wonder what the character’s status is and if he’s even in the movie at all. It’s something that the Russos addressed directly when speaking to the press on the set of the film.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo said. “And Ant-Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side are coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

While being on his own journey should reassure fans that the archer is in the movie, it hasn’t stopped them from giving the hero a little face time — literally in some cases — in various fan-made posters. It remains to be seen if Hawkeye will show up in any of the promotional materials. Marvel released five new Infinity War posters today and none of them featured Hawkeye but, at least for now, Hawkeye is getting at a modicum of respect on Facebook.

