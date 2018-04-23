‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal Reason to Stick Around for Credits

If there is one thing Marvel fans are looking forward to about Avengers: Infinity War other than the movie itself, it’s the post-credits scenes. The extra scenes have been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the beginning. Now, though, the Russo Brothers are revealing the real reason to stick around for the movie’s credits.

In a recent interview with BackstageOL, the Infinity War directors were asked if audiences need to stay through the credits and their answers were interesting.

“Uh, you might not have to,” Joe Russo said before his brother, Anthony, explained a little more.

“I will say this,” Anthony said. “There is a reason to stay for the credits. When the credits are coming up, you start to see card after card of movie star after movie star and it just starts to go on and on and on and on. It’s like nobody’s ever seen, a list of actor names like that before at the end of a movie.”

While the massive list of actor names will be a cool thing to see — Joe Russo even affirmed that it was something worth sticking around for — it seemed to call into question whether there will be post-credits scenes for the film. It’s something that the directors have previously said that they considered not having at all, though they were careful to not reveal anything either way so as not to spoil things.

“It’s hard to comment on that again, because we don’t want to speak to the experience too specifically,” Anthony Russo told Radio Times.

However, if the thing worth sticking around for is the actual credits themselves, that could be an indication that Infinity War will break from the MCU’s decade-long tradition of inserting extra scenes mid- and post-credits that frequently set up for the story’s next chapter. It’s a decision that could make a lot of sense, particularly should Infinity War end with Thanos collecting all of the Infinity Stones and snapping his fingers as many fans have theorized. It would also make sense to a certain extent considering that Avengers 4 is coming out next year, so fans won’t have as long a wait between films as they have had to other chapters of the story.

Ultimately, though, there has been so much secrecy around Infinity War to prevent spoilers and some of that has included false scenes and information deliberately placed. Various actors in the film have said that they were given scripts with fake scenes and twists. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, even said in one interview that things at the end of the script he had weren’t real at all.

Fans will get to find out if there are post-credits scenes — and if so, what they contain — very soon. The wait for the movie is almost over with Avengers: Infinity War opening in theaters, Friday, April 27.

Do you think there will be post-credits scenes and, if so, what do you think will be in them? Let us know what you think in the comments below!