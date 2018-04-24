‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Wipe Their Social Media Accounts Clean Except For One Video

Compared to the stars of Avengers: Infinity War, the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, have always shown much more restraint in what they posted to social media when gearing up for a film’s premiere and had fewer direct interactions with fans. The Russo brothers clearly had little attachment to any of their posts, as their official social media channels have all been completely deleted, with the exception of one video that warns of Thanos‘ arrival.

The video above not only appears on their official Instagram account, but it was also posted to their official Twitter and Facebook accounts, while all other posts have seemingly been deleted.

It’s unclear exactly why all of the posts were deleted with the exception of the Thanos video, though the accounts only featured a few dozen posts over their years of activity, with many posts featuring cryptic photos from the sets of Marvel films. Whereas the film’s stars have thousands of posts and millions of followers combined, the Russo brothers’ accounts were never as popular as the cast’s, likely making the deletion an easy decision.

Deleting posts aren’t the only cuts the filmmakers have made recently, as they confirmed that Avengers: Infinity War required the removal of more scenes than any of their prior Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

“We were very tight with the scripts on [Captain America:] Winter Soldier and [Captain America:] Civil War, so there weren’t a lot of extras,” Joe Russo told Digital Spy. “This is a very big movie with a lot of characters in it, and we played around with a lot of improvisation, because we had new chemistry that we were defining between characters. It was the first time ever that all these characters were on screen together, so we played around with quite a bit of footage, and I think there will be some good stuff for the DVD.”

Fans can see what footage made the cut when Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters this Friday.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

