Sebastian Stan on How Bucky Would Have Finished That Line to Captain America in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier was one of the first Marvel characters to feel the full effect of Thanos’s snap in Avengers: Infinity War. He was cut off mid-sentence while trying to get Captain America’s attention. Now Stan has offered his interpretation on what Bucky Barnes was trying to tell Steve Rogers to Wizard World attendees in Philadelphia.

During Stan’s panel at the convention, a fan asked him what the rest of Bucky’s line would have been if he didn’t suddenly vanish from existence. Stan offered a couple of possibilities, borrowing one line from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Steve, I don’t…I don’t feel so good,” Stan reciting, mimicking Peter Parker’s “Mr. Stark” line from the movie.

Stan also offered a more absurd option.

“Steve, I can’t remember my password.”

Stan also recalled how stunned he was when he learned of Bucky Barnes’ fate in Avengers: Infinity War.

“And I was like, ‘maybe this is it.’ And I remember [director Anthony Russo] was talking to everybody, and I was like, ‘Anthony, do- OK, I’ll wait. Uh, do- am I- uh, is this it?’

“And he was like ‘No, well, you know, maybe. But not really. Well, I don’t know.’ So, that’s the way that day went.”

Fans will have to wait for Avengers 4 to see if this really is the end of The Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Infinity War‘s global box office total currently stands at $1.7 billion. It is the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time, now having past Jurassic World at the worldwide box office.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which is the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million. It is expected to make another $60 million domestic this weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War ranked highly in ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of all 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. You can see the complete list here. If you’re wondering about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are some of the movies that Avengers 4 is likely to set up.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.