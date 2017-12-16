‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Sebastian Stan Remembers December 16th, 1991

Bucky will be out of suspended animation in Avengers: Infinity War, and it seems he remembers his previous actions quite clearly.

At least if this new image from Bucky actor Sebastian Stan is anything to go by. Stan, who will reprise the role of Bucky Barnes in next year’s Infinity War (and the following year’s Avengers 4), shared an image in front of Iron Man’s collection of armors as he holds his head in shame. That might be odd until you check out the date, which is December 16th.

That date holds a weighty meaning to both Bucky and Tony Stark, as revealed in Captain America: Civil War. In that film, Stark is shown a videotape of the altercation that took his parents, and it was a programmed Winter Soldier who took their lives and retrieved what they were carrying on December 16, 1991.

Stark reacted just as you’d expect, and it took Captain America fighting him to a standstill to keep Stark from beating him senseless. It wasn’t Bucky’s fault, as the Soviet government was still controlling him at the time, but you can’t blame Stark for not caring one bit and wanting Bucky’s head on a platter.

Captain America left his shield at Tony’s side after their altercation, and he took Bucky with him to an undisclosed location. He would then spring Hawkey, Ant-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Falcon out of custody and take them all to Wakanda, where Black Panther offered them sanctuary.

By film’s end Winter Solider is put in suspended animation until they can completely remove the programming implanted in his mind, but even after that is done he will still always regret his actions under their influence.

It’s not hard to imagine that this thread will be touched on in Avengers: Infinity War, as both Iron Man and Winter Soldier, are present in the first trailer for the anticipated film. Winter Soldier is seen by the side of Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Falcon, and the army of Wakanda, but it isn’t revealed if his programming has been completely removed.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters on May 4, 2019.

