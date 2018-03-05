Captain America’s Secret Avengers Confirmed for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel fans who have been speculating heavily about the events and twists of Avengers: Infinity War can now move at least one theory over to the “fact” column: The film will introduce the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Captain America’s “Secret Avengers” from the comics:

We just posted these Avengers: Infinity War character bios, which were taken from Toys R Us promotional materials for the upcoming line of Infinity War tie-in merchandise. As you can see above, the Captain Americabio comes with a pretty choice line that fans are instantly zeroing in on:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“…the Super-Soldier has remained under the radar while continuing to do what he believes is right – saving the world one clandestine mission at a time.”

It’s hard to look at that description an not see how it correlates to the “Secret Avengers” era from the comics, right? The description also has an interesting secondary effect, creating potential pockets of storytelling that can be re-visited later, to fill in what the “Secret Avengers” squad did to save the world in the time period between Civil War and Infinity War. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, that kind of narrative maneuverability will be important.

For those who don’t know: in Marvel Comics, the Secret Avengers were a 2010s version of the team run by Steve Rogers, following the collapse of Norman Osborn’s “Dark Reign” regime. Rather than continue Osborn’s H.A.M.M.E.R. organization or bring back S.H.I.E.L.D., Rogers made his squad of Avengers the government’s top covert ops squad, handling the sort of missions that the main Avengers could never do as public figures.

Of course, as many fans have already pointed out, this version of Secret Avengers is also shaded by influence from Captain America’s Nomad days, when the hero abandoned his Cap mantle after being disillusioned by the realization that the Secret Empire had infiltrated and corrupted the US government. That led Cap to fight evil in more underground fashion, until the return of Red Skull made him step back into the Captain America mantle.

Right now, many expect Chris Evans’ Captain America to die or be retired by the events of Infinity War, but if it’s the latter case, then rumors of Red Skull possibly returning in Infinity War could lead the MCU to follow comic book history, as Steve Rogers (or his successor) would be needed to once again have Captain America oppose the Skull’s evil.

Are you excited for Nomad Cap and his Secret Avengers in Infinity War? Think Cap will survive? Let us know in the comments! And be sure to read these full Avengers: Infinity War character bios for more details!

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3rd, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.