‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Took The Cast Into A Van To Reveal Ending

Ace Comic Con is taking Seattle by storm this weekend and with it comes a wide roster of comic book talents. Guests at the convention include Avengers: Infinity War stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who spoke Marvel’s latest summer blockbuster in a panel with fan-favorite filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Now that Infinity War is nearly three-months post-release, both Olsen and Bettany were able to speak up about the secrecy Marvel Studios had in place surrounding the production. Talking to Smith, Olsen revealed the cast found out about Infinity War’s ending the day they shot it.

“I found out from the Russos exactly what was going to happen and it wasn’t until we shot it on that day we learned what the ending was.,” revealed Olsen. “They took us into a van – all of us – we were in a van with air conditioning because it was very hot and they told us how the movie was going to end and no one knew. And they were like ‘Now we’re shooting it, Go!’ and we were like ‘How are we supposed to interpret that?’”

Not only that, she also revealed that the crew was allowed to read the script before hand, even though the movie studio has several things in place to prevent any plot leaks.

“If you wanted to read the full script, for the majority of us, you had to go in a room with no windows, leave your phone at the door, and sit and read it fully,” Olsen explained.

“We couldn’t take our time at home or anything like that – they wouldn’t give us a hard copy. I just got my pages and even my pages had a fake ending and multiple fake things in it.”

It’s no secret that Marvel Studios goes to great lengths to protect spoilers from leaking ahead of their movie’s debuts. For Olsen, it’s a weight lifted off her shoulders now that she can talk about Infinity War without being too secretive.

“Can I say it’s such a relief that we get to talk about it? Oh boy, we usually don’t get to say any of this stuff, but you guys have seen it and it’s out in the world – woof!”

