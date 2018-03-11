‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Show Thanos’ Younger Years

Thanos will finally get the spotlight in Avengers: Infinity War, but fans will also get a sense of who he was before he wielded the gauntlet.

Thanos has been around the Marvel universe for some time before the events of Infinity War, waiting and biding his time as he tracks down all of the Infinity Stones. Fans will have the opportunity to see some of Thanos‘ younger years in the film, which were spent on the planet Titan. They’ll also see the forces that destroyed his home planet, ultimately becoming the motivation for his current quest to save the world by culling it (via EW).

Videos by ComicBook.com

That will present an opportunity for actor Josh Brolin to show off a much different Thanos, one who wasn’t considered a powerhouse amongst his own people.

“He’s different from his family,” Brolin said. “They’re all Titans and they all look similar, but he was born deformed. You see how he grew up, you see he was like the Quasimodo of this time, or if you’ve ever read Perfume [Patrick Süskind ‘s 1985 novel about a serial killer who craves beautiful scenes but is disgusted by the smell of humanity], it’s a great parallel to Thanos. He stuck out. He was an anomaly. He was a freak. And that lent to this apparent insanity.”

While Thanos carries himself with a certain imposing swagger, Brolin explains that he isn’t just a neanderthal with a powerful glove.

“You see this lughead and this guy who you pigeonhole right from the first cosmetic reaction to him,” Brolin said. “And what I see is this in this guy’s eyes. This super, super, super intelligence. There’s this constant contrasting thing about this Neanderthalic lughead who’s way more intelligent than anybody else in the movie, by far.”

It’s safe to say the Marvel universe will never quite be the same once Thanos is through with it.

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.