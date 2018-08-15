Thor’s Roommate Darryl Survived the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War wiped away beloved heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Wasp, and more, along with half of all life throughout the universe. However, one of Earth’s most powerful and divine heroes made the cut, and survived the wrath of the Mad Titan.

Of course, I’m talking about Thor’s roommate, Darryl.

Actor and creator Daley Pearson first portrayed Daryl in a short film that explained where Thor had been during the events of Captain America: Civil War. While fans haven’t heard from Pearson in some time, he recently took to Twitter to announce that he was still around, and wished Thor a happy birthday. (Thor first appeared in Journey Into Mystery #83, which was released in 1962.)

“Happy Birthday Thor,” Pearson wrote in the post. “Sorry it’s late, but I’m working weekends since ‘The Snap.’”

Along with the message, Pearson shared a video that shows Darryl at work, surrounded by empty desks. He mentions that, while he survived the snap, most of his co-workers did not, so he’s had to come in and work on Sundays to make up for all of the lost employees.

“Happy birthday, Thor, however many thousands of years old you are,” he says in the video. “I hope you’re having a good time out there in the universe, and if there happens to be Wifi where you are, if you could just do a quick transfer, I’m in quite a bit of debt since you left. Happy birthday, Thor, I miss you and I hope you’re having a good day.”

Throughout the rest of the video, Darryl goes on to play a horribly off-beat “Happy Birthday” tune to celebrate his former roommate.

Strangely enough, Thor wasn’t the only one to celebrate a birthday recently. Chris Hemsworth, who portrays the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as in Darryl’s debut short film, turned 35 on Saturday.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available for purchase on Digital HD platforms, and will arrive on Blu-ray this week. The story will continue with Avengers 4, which is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.