Even John Boyega Can’t Get Tickets To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Star Wars leading man John Boyega is among those left without a seat for Avengers: Infinity War in its massive opening weekend.

When avengers is sold out everywhere and you know you’ll have to wait before you see it pic.twitter.com/UsUWNrS0C1 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 27, 2018

“When Avengers is sold out everywhere and you know you’ll have to wait before you see it,” the Pacific Rim Uprising star wrote on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, Fandango reported more than 1,000 Infinity War showings had already sold out ahead of its April 26 preview debut. Before that, the online ticketing site reported the Avengers threequel was out-selling Marvel’s last seven movies combined.

Black Panther, released in February, was Fandango’s best-selling superhero movie pre-sale in the site’s history — figures Marvel’s latest surpassed in just six hours.

Infinity War opened domestically Thursday with the biggest-ever Thursday box office for a superhero movie.

Newest projections for the Marvel Studios blockbuster peg it for an opening in the neighborhood of $225 million.

Some analysts predict the Avengers threequel, the culmination of a decade’s worth of Marvel movies, could dethrone Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ record $248 million domestic opening.

Previews began across the country starting at 6 PM Thursday.

With the Marvel Studios production rolled out nationwide, it takes over 4,474 screens — the most for any Disney title and the second-widest ever after Universal’s Despicable Me 3, which dominated 4,529 last summer.

Infinity War already pulled in $39 million in its first day internationally. The film will easily make its way into the top ten highest-grossing films of all time, joining The Avengers (fifth, $1.5 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron (seventh, $1.4 billion) and Black Panther (tenth, $1.3 billion).

Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, explains Infinity War‘s massive success can be explained by its status as the payoff of a ten-year run of films.

“This is Marvel’s pièce de résistance,” Robbins told CNNMoney.

“It’s the payoff to ten years of world-building and character development that have helped change pop culture. The entire concept of a sprawling, multi-franchise universe on this scale is something audiences had never seen before, and that creates a must-see event aura.”

Boyega most recently headlined Pacific Rim Uprising. The star reprises his role of First Order deserter-turned-Resistance hero Finn in Star Wars: Episode IX, set to head in front of cameras this summer.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.