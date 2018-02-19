How ‘Captain Marvel’ Could Reveal the MCU Soul Stone

With the premiere or Avengers: Infinity War getting closer and closer, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have one major question heading into the big battle with Thanos: Where the heck is the Soul Stone?

After the Time Stone made its long-awaited appearance in Doctor Strange, fans assumed the last Infinity Stone would show up in Thor: Ragnarok or Black Panther. But both movies have come and gone, so maybe we should start looking to the past for the answer.

No, we’re not saying that it’s already showed up. But what if it finally pops up in the ’90s-set Captain Marvel?

Over the course of ten years worth of Marvel Studios movies, fans have come to learn about the six Infinity Stones, artifacts of immense power that have been quarreled over numerous times, usually with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance. But the Soul Stone has yet to show up, and now people are wondering if it will finally appear in Avengers: Infinity War. Especially after a LEGO set teased that it would be found in Wakanda.

After all, that’s what Thanos is trying to get his hands on in the new film. But he’ll have a hard time assembling the Infinity Gauntlet, and in an already packed movie it might be too much to introduce a new Infinity Stone unless it’s already in Thanos’ possession.

But what if the movie ends before Thanos is able to assemble all of the Stones, but he has posed enough of a threat that a hero has to come out of hiding in order to save the planet?

It would be a good introduction to Captain Marvel, and make her a major player and an important figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the time Avengers 4 comes out months later.

The Soul Stone could also be one of the reasons why the Kree and Skrulls are in conflict with one another, and we already know Captain Marvel will be adapting that infamous Avengers storyline. While the Marvel Studios movies have done well in recent years of staying mostly self contained, so there is a major possibility that the Soul Stone has nothing to do with Captain Marvel.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler even spoke about his reasons for not including the powerful artifact in his new film.

“I love the Infinity Stones as much as any comic book fan, it’s just Wakanda already has its thing, which is Vibranium,” Coogler told IGN. “For us, that was special enough, so to throw in something like another special thing didn’t feel right. It felt like we should stick with our one MacGuffin for the country and explore that, let that be the important thing because, frankly we didn’t need to have another piece like that. [Marvel Studios] never really was interested in putting a stone in there, either.”

But if Marvel wanted to raise the stakes and give Carol Danvers a greater personal reason for getting involved in the battle against Thanos, this would definitely go a long way in setting that up.

In any case, we’ll likely learn more about the location of the Soul Stone when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4th.