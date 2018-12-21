‘Avengers: Infinity War’ FX Artist Confirm Scenes Were Color Coded to Match Infinity Stones

The biggest superhero movie of the year continues to affect people, as fans continue to dissect Marvel Studios‘ epic crossover event Avengers: Infinity War.

The movie revolves around Thanos in his attempt to gather all six Infinity Stones, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in their attempts to thwart the Mad Titan. Eagle eyed fans might have notice that certain scenes in the film have certain tones that tend to match the colors of the different stones.

That was no coincidence, and it is most evident in the scenes where Thanos speaks to the younger version of his adopted daughter Gamora, presumably taking place within the Soul Stone. In an interview with IGN, Digital Domain’s visual FX artist Kelly Port spoke about the different changes they made to the “Soul World” throughout the production process.

“We did at least seventeen different designs. It’s one of those ones where you get enough designs and you went too far, and then you went back two designs,” said Port. “But it was good, it was a good exploration of it. I mean, Kevin [Feige] was the one that kind of hit on it when he started getting the idea to try to make it orange.”

When asked if Fans were reading too deep into the colorization of the Soul Stone and the colors of the scene, Port pointed out that they’re on the right track.

“We’re always trying to color code anything the different Stones would do,” Port said. “Whenever you use the Power Stone it was purple, whatever you use the Space Stone it was blue, and so kind of hitting on the orange kind of tied into that.”

“I don’t think it’s a place that actually exists,” Port added, saying that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige might be the only person on the planet who knows the significance of each scene in the film.

Fans are hoping that the Soul Stone plays a major part in Avengers: Endgame, considering all of the deceased superheroes who have since been eliminated from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We’ll find out just how Thanos and the Infinity Stones come back into play when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.